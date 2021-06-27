Gifto (GTO) Price Tops $0.0314

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Gifto coin can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $24.18 million and $10.59 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00051428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00579558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036449 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

