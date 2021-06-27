Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.38% of Gladstone Land worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

