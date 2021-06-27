GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

