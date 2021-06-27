Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 946,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Globe Life worth $91,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth $94,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $1,567,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

