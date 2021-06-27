Golden Goose Price Up 28.7% Over Last Week (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $328,766.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

