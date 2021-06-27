GoldFund Reaches Market Cap of $102,365.48 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. GoldFund has a market cap of $102,365.48 and $9.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 61.6% against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006523 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000246 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

