Golem (GLM) Market Cap Hits $245.64 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. Golem has a market capitalization of $245.64 million and $3.64 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golem has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00019673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.00584192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00036819 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.