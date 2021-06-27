Graviocoin (GIO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,673.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $2,673.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00380309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011091 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

