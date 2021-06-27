Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of Graybug Vision stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 18,596.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 922,746 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Graybug Vision by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 204,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
