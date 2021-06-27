Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWLIF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

GWLIF opened at $30.03 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

