Grin Price Down 27.6% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $19.36 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,467.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,973.79 or 0.05726498 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.37 or 0.01384967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00380716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00120014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.20 or 0.00604048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.00378385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006308 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00037606 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 76,926,540 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

