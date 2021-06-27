Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 6,147 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in McKesson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $191.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $139.76 and a one year high of $204.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

