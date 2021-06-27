Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,638 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of MDU Resources Group worth $14,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDU shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

