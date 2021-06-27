Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $10,438,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Humana by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 114,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,198,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Humana by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 315,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,407,000 after buying an additional 30,026 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Humana by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.94.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $441.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

