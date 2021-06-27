Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.23 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,508,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $207.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.44 and a fifty-two week high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

