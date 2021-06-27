Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.11 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,863 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $80.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

