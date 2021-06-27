Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $14.70 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Alleghany worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth about $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alleghany alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on Y. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $672.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $696.38. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $467.55 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.