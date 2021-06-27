Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $13,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 136,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.89.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. Analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

