Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 23,774 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

