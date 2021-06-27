Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 136,901 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,901 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

