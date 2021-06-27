Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 46,207 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,207 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

JD.com stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $108.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

