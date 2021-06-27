Gulden (NLG) Price Tops $0.0239 on Major Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $13.11 million and approximately $20,321.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00384219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00011139 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 547,909,274 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

