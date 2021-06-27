Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 1,105 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total value of $2,194,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock valued at $36,168,949. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $253.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of -351.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $258.39.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.