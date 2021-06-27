Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,204,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,408,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Corning by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 147,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.