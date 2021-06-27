Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,494 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Fastenal by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 918,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,442 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

FAST opened at $51.77 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

