Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 12,002 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.65.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $248.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

