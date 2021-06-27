Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 17,160 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,160 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,087 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Corteva by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after buying an additional 636,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after buying an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,468,000 after buying an additional 144,595 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

