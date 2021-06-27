Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 18,600 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,672. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

