Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 7,600 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Paychex by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 105,223 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of PAYX opened at $105.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.01. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

