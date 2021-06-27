GXChain (GXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.60 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $29.60 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000132 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000440 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,352,605 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

