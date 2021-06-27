GYEN 1-Day Volume Hits $81,577.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One GYEN coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $20.19 million and approximately $81,577.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00109535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00162602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.81 or 0.99735398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002870 BTC.

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

