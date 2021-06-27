Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Hancock Whitney worth $67,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after acquiring an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after buying an additional 271,454 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after buying an additional 47,407 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.