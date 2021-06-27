Handshake Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $73.59 million and $384,294.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,987.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.07 or 0.05529636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.01375743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00383286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00120959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.80 or 0.00611749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00386246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006338 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039035 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 398,658,537 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.