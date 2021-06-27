Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HVRRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

HVRRY opened at $85.79 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.974 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.61%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

