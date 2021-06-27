Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HVRRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.
HVRRY opened at $85.79 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.90.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.974 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.61%.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.