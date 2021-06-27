Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,554. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.86. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

