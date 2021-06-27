Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $68,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 76,763 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.44. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.