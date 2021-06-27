HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,316.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

