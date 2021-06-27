Head-To-Head Analysis: First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) & Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A Personalis -55.43% -21.21% -17.22%

67.5% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Personalis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Personalis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Personalis 0 1 8 0 2.89

Personalis has a consensus price target of $37.78, indicating a potential upside of 42.08%. Given Personalis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than First Choice Healthcare Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Personalis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Personalis $78.65 million 14.84 -$41.28 million ($1.20) -22.16

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Personalis.

Volatility & Risk

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Personalis has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Personalis beats First Choice Healthcare Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves biopharmaceutical customers, universities and non-profits, diagnostics companies, and government entities. The company has partnership with Berry Genomics; Natera, Inc.; and MapKure, LLC. Personalis, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

