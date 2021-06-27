Head-To-Head Comparison: Shattuck Labs (STTK) & Its Rivals

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ: STTK) is one of 839 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Shattuck Labs to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shattuck Labs and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shattuck Labs 0 0 6 0 3.00 Shattuck Labs Competitors 4634 17693 38926 768 2.58

Shattuck Labs currently has a consensus target price of $45.60, suggesting a potential upside of 62.80%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.94%. Given Shattuck Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shattuck Labs is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shattuck Labs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shattuck Labs N/A N/A N/A Shattuck Labs Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shattuck Labs and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shattuck Labs $9.93 million -$36.60 million -11.87 Shattuck Labs Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.77

Shattuck Labs’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Shattuck Labs. Shattuck Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Shattuck Labs beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

