Head-To-Head Contrast: Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pacific Drilling and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Drilling and HighPeak Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Drilling $319.72 million 0.00 -$525.16 million N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 41.03 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Drilling.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Drilling and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Drilling -164.67% -23.08% -9.18% HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Drilling has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Pacific Drilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor in the United States, Nigeria, and internationally. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. Pacific Drilling S.A. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On October 30, 2020, Pacific Drilling S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

