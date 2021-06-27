Head-To-Head Review: Jamf (JAMF) versus Its Peers

Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF) is one of 323 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Jamf to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Jamf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Jamf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jamf and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $269.45 million -$22.77 million 431.38 Jamf Competitors $1.90 billion $334.18 million 55.24

Jamf’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jamf. Jamf is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Jamf and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -6.05% 2.23% 1.58% Jamf Competitors -39.93% -60.32% -3.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jamf and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 3 9 0 2.75 Jamf Competitors 2167 11372 21259 607 2.57

Jamf currently has a consensus price target of $45.27, indicating a potential upside of 31.19%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.64%. Given Jamf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jamf is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Jamf beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections. The company's customers comprise enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud. It also offers Jamf Nation, an online community of IT professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and provides professional services. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, a direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. Jamf Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

