Head to Head Review: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) vs. CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CNFinance alerts:

This table compares CNFinance and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 13.67% 7.41% 2.21% loanDepot N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CNFinance and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $311.79 million 0.69 $16.64 million $0.24 13.00 loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.93 N/A N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CNFinance and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A loanDepot 0 5 8 0 2.62

loanDepot has a consensus price target of $23.08, suggesting a potential upside of 77.02%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than CNFinance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates a network of 56 branches and sub-branches, which included 13 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 6 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 37 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 40 cities in China. CNFinance Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.