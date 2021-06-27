Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 181,400 TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $35.35 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $25.25 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

