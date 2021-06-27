Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,591 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

