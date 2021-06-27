Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 109,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 77,483 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,519,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,247,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,093,000 after buying an additional 95,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

