Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $453.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $419.51. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

