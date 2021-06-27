Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 80.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after buying an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,876,000 after buying an additional 111,494 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after buying an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after buying an additional 424,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 677,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,145,000 after buying an additional 51,246 shares during the last quarter.

WING stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.91. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.06.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

