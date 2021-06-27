Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 216,600 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Coeur Mining worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 418,069 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,976,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 274,399 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDE shares. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.85. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

