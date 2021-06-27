Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 463,900 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 463,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $19,161,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $12,617,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,502,000 after buying an additional 418,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

