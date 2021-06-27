Hedera Hashgraph Hits 24-Hour Volume of $154.94 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $154.94 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00049482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032369 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00188756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00032997 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005673 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,805,028,668 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.